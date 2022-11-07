Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards

Left Menu

Late-night star Jimmy Kimmel will be returning as the host of the Oscars for the third time, Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, the executive producers and showrunners behind the the Academy Awards announced Monday. Prior to the Jimmy Kimmel Live star, Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel and David Niven have hosted the Oscar ceremony thrice.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-11-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Late-night star Jimmy Kimmel will be returning as the host of the Oscars for the third time, Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, the executive producers and showrunners behind the the Academy Awards announced Monday. Kimmel, who hosted the 2017 and 2018 ceremonies, will be the solo host of the 95th Oscars on March 12. “Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no,'' Kimmel said in a statement. Prior to the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” star, Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel and David Niven have hosted the Oscar ceremony thrice. ''We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything,'' Weiss and Kirshner said in a joint statement.

The announcement comes days after Kimmel extended his deal to continue at ABC for at least three more years, through the 23rd season of “Jimmy Kimmel Live''.

Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

