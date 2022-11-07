Left Menu

T20 World Cup: ICC announces Match official appointments for semi-finals

The first semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Wednesday, 9 November, while the second semi-final between India and England will be played on Thursday, 10 November at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 23:25 IST
T20 World Cup: ICC announces Match official appointments for semi-finals
Representative Image. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The International Cricket Council on Monday announced the match official appointments for the semi-finals of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. The first semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Wednesday, 9 November, while the second semi-final between India and England will be played on Thursday, 10 November at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

The match official appointments are as follows as per a press release from ICC: November 9 - New Zealand v Pakistan (19h00 AEDT), Sydney Cricket Ground - Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth (on-field), Richard Kettleborough (third umpire), Michael Gough (fourth umpire) and Chris Broad (match referee).

10 November - India v England (18h30 ACDT), Adelaide Oval - Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel (on-field), Chris Gaffaney (third umpire), Rod Tucker (fourth umpire), and David Boon (match referee). Appointments for the 13 November final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be advised once the outcome of both semi-finals are known. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
3
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
4
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022