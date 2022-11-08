Left Menu

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Sri Lanka were eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup on Saturday, losing to England in their final match of the tournament.

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 08-11-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 13:24 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident
Danushka Gunathilaka Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Cricket has formed a three-member panel that includes a retired high court judge to probe an alleged sexual assault case against Danushka Gunathilaka, SLC said on Tuesday. The 31-year-old batsman was charged with sexual assault while in Australia to play in the T20 World Cup and was denied bail by a court in Sydney on Monday.

SLC said on Sunday it would cooperate with Australian law enforcement but launched its own probe into "various alleged incidents" in Australia. "The committee will also focus the inquiry on various alleged incidents that have come to the attention of Sri Lanka Cricket and that are said to have allegedly taken place during the national team's stay in Australia," an SLC statement read.

"The panel in this process will call for an immediate explanation from the team manager pertaining to his (the manager's) conduct, with references to the occurrence of such incidents." After receiving the panel's report, the SLC executive committee would take "stern disciplinary action" against any player or official found guilty of any "wrongdoing or negligence", the cricket board said.

Gunathilaka, who was suspended from all forms of cricket on Monday, played a first round World Cup match against Namibia on Oct. 16 but was ruled out of the remainder of the T20 tournament with a hamstring injury. Sri Lanka were eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup on Saturday, losing to England in their final match of the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022