Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy of India took home their first BWF Super 750 championship earlier in October by winning the men's doubles event at the French Open 2022

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 16:31 IST
BWF Rankings: Satwiksairaj-Chirag regain career-best seventh rank, Lakshya Sen at number sixth
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Recently crowned French Open champions men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty climbed one spot to be back on their career-best rank of world number 7 in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings on Tuesday. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy of India took home their first BWF Super 750 championship earlier in October by winning the men's doubles event at the French Open 2022.

The Indian badminton team defeated Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han 21-13, 21-19 in the final after eliminating the top seeds from Japan, Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi, in the quarterfinals. Also, Indian men's singles shuttler Lakshya Sen jumped two spots to become the world number 6 in the latest rankings.

In the recently concluded Hylo Open, Sen suffered a shock first-round exit from the Hylo Open 2022 BWF Super 300 tournament's men's singles tournament at Saarbrucken, Germany. The 2022 Commonwealth Games champion and the seventh-seed, Lakshya Sen suffered a 21-12, 21-5 defeat to Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka Long in 27 minutes.

Lastly, women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (climbed five spots to become world number 23) and mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto (climbed two spots to become world number 28) also achieved their new career-high ranks. Treesa and Gayatri had earned a semifinal finish in the recently concluded Hylo Open 2022 while Ishaan and Tanisha had crashed out of the tournament in the first round itself.

"Lakshya becomes world no. Sat-Chi on their career best rank Treesa/Gayatri and Ishaan/Tanisha achieve their new career-high ranking Checkout this week's ranking updates #BWFWorldRankings #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media. (ANI)

