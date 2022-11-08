T20 WC: Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden backs Babar Azam to produce "something very special" in semis

Pakistan team mentor Matthew Hayden has backed Men in Green skipper Babar Azam to be back to his best in the semi-finals clash against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday in Sydney. Babar has so far in the ongoing tournament endured a lean format in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, scoring only 39 runs in five matches. The poor run of form has been something of an oddity for the Pakistan skipper, who has been a beacon of consistency for his side at the top of the order over the past couple of years.

Hayden though backed the Pakistan skipper to snap out of his lull quickly and produce a 'special' performance soon enough. "There's lots of people that talk, but those of us that have been in the changing rooms with Babar and realise that cricket, when it's all said and done, is a very difficult game. You can't continue to keep on punching out hundreds and 50s and strike rates of 140-plus. There's got to be moments in time where there's a lull," ICC quoted Hayden as saying.

"And as we all know about the weather, once there's a lull, there's often a storm that follows. So look out, rest of the world, because I think you're about to see something very special from Babar," Hayden said. Talking about what advice he had for the Pakistan skipper in the nets and around concerns about his form, Pakistan team mentor said that it was only a matter of time before Babar regained his touch.

"We all know that in any given career, you have significant moments of ups and downs. And the challenges and the humps along the way, they cement you and your greatness, how you achieve under adversity. There's no question that Babar has been under some adversity. That will make him not only an even greater player," the former Australia opener added. Pakistan have survived a roller-coaster T20 WC campaign so far, suffering defeats against India and Zimbabwe before winning three matches on the trot against the Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh to reach the semi-finals. (ANI)

