Left Menu

Soccer-Coldplay's Chris Martin sees England v Argentina World Cup final

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin has given a tongue-in-cheek prediction that old rivals England and Argentina will reach the World Cup final - then go to penalties and solve world peace. On a more serious note, the singer acknowledged Argentina's ace card: Lionel Messi, their captain and top scorer.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 18:44 IST
Soccer-Coldplay's Chris Martin sees England v Argentina World Cup final
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin has given a tongue-in-cheek prediction that old rivals England and Argentina will reach the World Cup final - then go to penalties and solve world peace. Martin gave his surreal forecast after a series of concerts at River Plate's stadium in Buenos Aires.

"England and Argentina are going to get to the final," he told broadcaster Telenoche of the two nations who have a fraught history on and off the pitch including the Falklands War and Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" goal . "It will be 3-3 at full time and there will be extra time. Two more goals, then penalties. Nobody will miss a penalty. They would have to do something extra. The game will last for 10 years and eventually they will decide to share the cup," Martin said.

"And then the whole world will watch and say: 'Wait, it is a great idea, let's be friends and Argentina and England will fix the whole world's problems'," he added in the interview late on Tuesday. On a more serious note, the singer acknowledged Argentina's ace card: Lionel Messi, their captain and top scorer. "Lionel Messi is the greatest of all times, so that is an advantage."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022