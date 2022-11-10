Left Menu

Soccer-Atalanta suffer upset 2-1 loss at Lecce

Five minutes before halftime, Ruslan Malinovskyi found Zapata on the edge of the box and he pulled a goal back for Atalanta with a low shot. There were few clearcut chances in the second half and Lecce's defence held out to secure the victory. Atalanta are fourth in the standings with 27 points after 14 games and Lecce's second league win of the season lifted them to 16th with 12 points.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 01:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 01:09 IST
Soccer-Atalanta suffer upset 2-1 loss at Lecce
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Atalanta suffered their third defeat in Serie A this season as Duvan Zapata's goal failed to prevent a shock 2-1 loss at Lecce on Wednesday. Atalanta started brightly but Lecce drew first blood after 28 minutes when Federico Baschirotto steered a header into the net from inside the box.

Two minutes later, Lecce doubled their lead when Federico Di Francesco took advantage of a defensive blunder and rounded Atalanta keeper Marco Sportiello to score. Five minutes before halftime, Ruslan Malinovskyi found Zapata on the edge of the box and he pulled a goal back for Atalanta with a low shot.

There were few clearcut chances in the second half and Lecce's defence held out to secure the victory. Atalanta are fourth in the standings with 27 points after 14 games and Lecce's second league win of the season lifted them to 16th with 12 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed; Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast again amid weak demand and more

Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022