Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Nov. 12-13 (all times GMT): Saturday, Nov. 12

Manchester City v Brentford (1230) * City did the double over Brentford in the Premier League last season.

* Brentford are winless in their last four meetings with City in all competitions (L4). * Brentford last defeated City in 1989 -- winning 2-1 in the League Cup.

Bournemouth v Everton (1500) * Bournemouth are unbeaten in all five of their Premier League home matches against Everton (W3 D2).

* Bournemouth have lost their last four league games, after an unbeaten run of six games under caretaker manager Gary O'Neil since he took over from Scott Parker in late August. * Bournemouth beat Everton 4-1 in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Liverpool v Southampton (1500) * Liverpool have won nine of their last 10 Premier League games against Southampton, losing once in January last year.

* Only three of Southampton's 11 league wins over Liverpool have come at Anfield. * If Southampton lose, it will be the first time they have been in the relegation zone at Christmas in the Premier League since 2004-05, when they suffered their only relegation from the division.

Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United (1500) * Tottenham have won seven of their last nine Premier League meetings with Leeds (D1 L1).

* Leeds have lost their last five away league games against Spurs, last winning 2-1 in February 2001 at White Hart Lane. * Tottenham have lost three of their last four Premier League games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 24 (W17 D4).

West Ham United v Leicester City (1500) * West Ham are unbeaten in their last four league games against Leicester (D1 L3).

* Each of the last seven league matches between West Ham and Leicester has featured at least three goals. * Both West Ham and Leicester have lost a joint league-high eight Premier League games so far this season.

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace (1500) * Palace have not beaten Forest in four Premier League meetings (D2 L2).

* Palace have earned more points from losing positions (12) than any other Premier League side this season. * Bottom side Forest have won just once in their last 12 Premier League matches (D4 L7).

Newcastle United v Chelsea (1730) * Newcastle have lost seven of their last eight Premier League games against Chelsea, winning the other 1-0 in January 2020.

* Newcastle midfielder Miguel Almiron has scored seven goals in his last seven Premier League matches. * Newcastle are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League games (W6 D3).

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal (1945) * Wolves lost home and away against Arsenal in the Premier League last season, having lost just two of their previous eight games against them (W3 D3).

* Wolves have won just one of their last eight Premier League games, drawing one and losing six. * Victory for Arsenal will mean they are top of the Premier League table at Christmas for the first time since 2007-08.

Sunday, Nov. 13 Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa (1400)

* Brighton have won just one of their six Premier League meetings with Aston Villa (D2 L3), winning 2-1 at Villa Park in November 2020. * Aston Villa are winless in their last eight Premier League away games (D2 L6), with only Nottingham Forest (one) scoring fewer on the road than the Villans this term (three).

* Brighton have won back-to-back Premier League games, but have not won three consecutive league games since October 2018 under Chris Hughton. Fulham v Manchester United (1630)

* Fulham have won just two of their last 25 Premier League games against Man United (D5 L18), and are winless in 13 against them since picking up back-to-back victories in 2009. * Manchester United have lost just one of their last 18 Premier League games against promoted sides (W11 D6), going down 4-1 at Watford in November last season.

* Fulham have lost just one of their seven Premier League home games this season (W3 D3)

