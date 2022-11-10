Sports News Roundup: NBA-Turbulent Nets name Vaughn new head coach; Golf-Woods returns to Hero World Challenge and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Turbulent Nets name Vaughn new head coach

The Brooklyn Nets named longtime assistant Jacque Vaughn their new head coach on Wednesday, amid a turbulent moment in the franchise's history. The team suspended star guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games last week for not disavowing anti-Semitism after posting a link on Twitter to a 2018 commentary, a post that he defended. He later apologized.

Golf-Woods returns to Hero World Challenge

Former world number one Tiger Woods said on Wednesday he would be returning to play in this year's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods said on Twitter he would be in the field for the annual charity tournament he hosts along with fellow American Kevin Kisner and Briton Tommy Fleetwood.

Factbox-Soccer-World Cup 2022 squads: full list of 26-man teams playing in FIFA tournament

Following is a list of players who have been called up by their respective teams for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar. AUSTRALIA

Motor racing-Honorary Brazilian Hamilton would love a 'home' win

Lewis Hamilton would love to celebrate his honorary Brazilian citizenship with a winning return this weekend to Sao Paulo's Interlagos, the circuit where last year he enjoyed one of his greatest victories. Formula One's seven-times world champion is still chasing his first success of the season and to do it in the penultimate race, at the home of his late boyhood idol Ayrton Senna, would be quite something.

Motor racing-Leclerc more focused on 2023 than on battle for second place

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc said on Wednesday he was more focused on next season than battling Red Bull rival Sergio Perez for second place in this year's Formula One championship. The Monegasque driver heads into this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the campaign, only five points behind the Mexican.

Ex-Yale coach receives 5 months in prison in college admissions scandal

A former Yale University women's soccer coach who cooperated with authorities investigating the U.S. college admissions scandal was sentenced on Wednesday to five months in prison for accepting bribes to help parents get their children into the Ivy League school. Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, whose decision to cooperate helped investigators discover the mastermind of the wide-ranging scheme, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf in Boston after pleading guilty in 2019 to conspiracy and fraud charges.

Soccer-Guardiola delighted with Grealish's return to form

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he was delighted with Jack Grealish's desire to drive forward with the ball in their 2-0 League Cup win over Chelsea on Wednesday. Second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez secured victory for City and took them into the fourth round.

Soccer-Pulisic, McKennie lead American World Cup 'revenge tour' squad

Christian Pulisic headlines a young United States World Cup squad headed to Qatar determined to show they belong on soccer's biggest stage after failing to qualify for the 2018 tournament. Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie made the cut despite lingering concerns over a thigh injury, along with goalkeeper Matt Turner, Lille forwards Tim Weah and Inter Miami CF defender DeAndre Yedlin.

Tennis-Badosa leads Spain to victory over Kazakhstan; US, and Switzerland win

Paula Badosa won on her Billie Jean King Cup debut as she battled past Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in three sets to secure victory for Spain in the Group C tie on Wednesday, while the United States got their campaign off to a winning start. Badosa, ranked 13th in the world, won 6-2 3-6 6-4 over Rybakina, giving Spain a chance to go into the semi-finals if they win over Britain on Thursday.

Biden expects Russia to get more serious about prisoner swap for Griner

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin will be willing to talk more seriously with Washington about a potential prisoner swap to secure the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. "My hope is, now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about prisoner exchange," Biden told reporters at a press conference.

