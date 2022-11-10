Scoreboard: T20WC; IND vs ENG

Left Menu

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 10-11-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 15:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Scoreboard of the T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England here on Thursday.

India Innings: KL Rahul c Jos Buttler b Chris Woakes 5 Rohit Sharma c Sam Curran b Chris Jordan 27 Virat Kohli c Adil Rashid b Chris Jordan 50 Suryakumar Yadav c Salt b Adil Rashid 14 Hardik Pandya hit wkt b Chris Jordan 63 Rishabh Pant run out (Jos Buttler/Chris Jordan) 6 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 0 Extras: (W-3) 3 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 168 Fall of Wickets: 9-1, 56-2, 75-3, 136-4, 158-5, 168-6.

Bowler: Ben Stokes 2-0-18-0, Chris Woakes 3-0-24-1, Sam Curran 4-0-42-0, Adil Rashid 4-0-20-1, Liam Livingstone 3-0-21-0, Chris Jordan 4-0-43-3.

