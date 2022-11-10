Left Menu

Rugby-Argentina name unchanged side to take on Wales

Now we can try and win away for a second successive weekend.” Argentina had gone into the test against England with three changes after their last match in the Rugby Championship in September. Uncapped scrumhalf Eliseo Morales was named among the replacements last week but did not get a chance to come off the bench for his first cap.

Rugby-Argentina name unchanged side to take on Wales
Argentina have made no changes to their lineup for Saturday’s test against Wales, keeping the team from last Sunday’s success against England as they look for a second victory on their British tour. Coach Michael Cheika has rewarded the starting XV from the 30-29 win at Twickenham with another opportunity for the clash with the Welsh at the Principality Stadium.

But the coach stressed that he wanted his players to quickly put the win over England behind them and not rest on their laurels. “I want the attitude of always looking forward and wanting to improve,” he told a news conference on Thursday.

“I can’t look back, rather keep looking forward to next week. We just need to keep working on the principles of our game and our mentality. “We’ve been working on self-belief, understanding what we can do and what we are capable of and making ourselves capable to go to the new standard and get better.

“We’ve put together one or two results on the road this year but with time off in between. Now we can try and win away for a second successive weekend.” Argentina had gone into the test against England with three changes after their last match in the Rugby Championship in September.

Uncapped scrumhalf Eliseo Morales was named among the replacements last week but did not get a chance to come off the bench for his first cap. He gets another opportunity in Cardiff on Saturday. Argentina will take on Scotland on Nov. 19 in their last match of their three tests in Britain this month.

Team: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Mateo Carreras, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11-Emiliano Boffelli, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 8-Pablo Matera, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Matias Alemanno, 3-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Thomas Gallo Replacements: 16-Ignacio Ruiz, 17-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18-Eduardo Bello, 19-Lucas Paulos, 20-Facunda Isa, 21-Eliseo Morales, 22-Tomas Albornoz, 23-Matias Orlando. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

