Rugby-Porter and Ribbans get their chance for England against Japan

Leicester's Guy Porter will start at outside centre for England against Japan on Saturday while Northampton lock David Ribbans will make his debut and Jack van Poortvliet starts at scrumhalf in the team named by Eddie Jones on Thursday. Porter, who won his two previous caps and played well in England's two wins over Australia on their summer tour, will play outside the Marcus Smith-Owen Farrell partnership, with Manu Tuilagi dropping to the bench.

Sam Simmonds will start at number eight as Billy Vunipola also moves to the replacements, while there is also a return for winger Jonny May three weeks after dislocating his elbow, in place of Joe Cokanasiga, who drops out of the matchday squad. Hooker Jamie George, who has recovered from a foot injury that it was initially thought would rule him out of all the November tests, is included on the bench.

"We've worked hard this week to improve on last week's performance," Jones said after Sunday's 30-29 defeat by Argentina when England showed limited attacking threat despite dominating possession. "We've made a few changes to the side as we play these four games in November. In particular with Manu we are balancing his workload."

Last time England played Japan at Twickenham in 2018 Jones's experimental side trailed 15-10 at halftime before, on the back of some substitutions, they forged clear to win 35-15. Their only other meeting was in the 1987 World Cup in Australia when England won 60-7.

They are a very different proposition these days, however, and pushed France and New Zealand close in their last two games. "Japan are a very good and intriguing side," said their former coach Jones. "They play a unique type of rugby based on continuity and team cohesion and we'll have to be at our best against them."

Following Saturday's match for England against a side they will face in the pool stage of next year's World Cup, they will host New Zealand and South Africa. England team 15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps) 14. Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 43 caps) 13. Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps) 12. Owen Farrell (Saracens, 98 caps) 11. Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps) 10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 14 caps) 9. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 4 caps) 1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 40 caps) 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 38 caps) 3. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 53 caps) 4. David Ribbans (Northampton Saints, uncapped) 5. Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 16 caps) 6. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 59 caps) 7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 42 caps) 8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 15 caps) Replacements: 16. Jamie George (Saracens, 69 caps) 17. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 71 caps) 18. Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 6 caps) 19. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 1 cap) 20. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 65 caps) 21. Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 118 caps) 22. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 49 caps) 23. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 47 caps)

