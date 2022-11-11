Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen no fan of F1 sprint races as format change mooted

Sprint qualifying is held on Friday to determine the starting grid for a race on Saturday in which the top eight score points and that decides where drivers line up for Sunday's main event. This weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil will be the third sprint event of the year with six scheduled for next season.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 01:07 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen no fan of F1 sprint races as format change mooted
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

Double Formula One world champion Max Verstappen said he was not a big fan of sprint races, despite winning both of the ones held this season, as the sport discusses future format changes. Sprint qualifying is held on Friday to determine the starting grid for a race on Saturday in which the top eight score points and that decides where drivers line up for Sunday's main event.

This weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil will be the third sprint event of the year with six scheduled for next season. "Honestly, I'm just not a big fan of it," Verstappen told reporters at Interlagos.

"I feel like we don't really race (on Saturday). There are a few points that you get, right, but you also know that you can't really risk it because the main race is where you really get the points. "You don't do a pitstop so you just put on the tyre which will last the distance....You don't really see a lot of overtaking unless there is a car out of position.

"So then it's not really that fun for me," added the Red Bull driver, who is going for his 15th win of the season on Sunday after clinching the title with four races to spare. Verstappen said he liked going straight into qualifying after one practice session on Friday rather than three at a regular grand prix.

Formula One is considering making the sprint, which was introduced last year, a stand-alone event not linked to Sunday's starting grid in future to make it more exciting for fans. The subject has been discussed by teams but no decision has been taken.

Although Formula One has published a 2023 calendar with a record 24 races, it has yet to say where the sprints will be held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022