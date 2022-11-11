Left Menu

Soccer-Kroos leads Real Madrid to victory over Cadiz

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 04:05 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 04:05 IST
Toni Kroos scored a goal and set up one for Eder Militao as Real Madrid beat second-bottom Cadiz 2-1 on Thursday in their last LaLiga match before the World Cup break.

The champions returned to winning ways after losing 3-2 to Rayo Vallecano on Monday and are second in the standings on 35 points, two behind leaders Barcelona. Real opened the scoring in the 40th minute when Kroos delivered a perfect deep cross from a short corner on the left touchline that found Militao who headed into the empty net.

Kroos doubled Real’s lead with a powerful strike from a rebound in the 70th minute. Cadiz scored a consolation in the 82nd minute when Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois failed to hold a long-range strike by Theo Bongonda and Lucas Perez slammed the ball into the net.

Cadiz remained 19th in the standings on 11 points.

