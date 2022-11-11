Left Menu

Robert Lewandowski the star as Poland names World Cup squad

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 11-11-2022 09:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 09:17 IST
Robert Lewandowski the star as Poland names World Cup squad
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski will shoulder his country's World Cup hopes as the star name in coach Czeslaw Michniewicz's squad for the tournament in Qatar.

Michniewicz, formerly coach of Poland's Under-21s then Legia Warsaw, announced his 26-player team on Thursday and said it was the ''most important decision of my life.'' The 34-year-old Lewandowski, Poland's record scorer with 76 goals in 134 appearances, will captain the squad as he looks to get his first goals at a World Cup.

Lewandowski failed to get on the mark in his only previous World Cup appearance in Russia in 2018, when Jan Bednarek and Grzegorz Krychowiak got the team's only goals as Poland was eliminated from the group stage after losses to Senegal and Colombia. Poland, already eliminated, then beat Japan in its final game.

Lewandowski has not had any problems scoring for Barcelona since his summer switch from Bayern Munich, with 13 goals in La Liga and five in the Champions League. Other notable players included in Michniewicz's squad are Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, Aston Villa defenders Jan Bednarek and Matty Cash, Benevento defender Kamil Glik, Pogon Szczecin midfielder Kamil Grosicki and Napoli winger Piotr Zielinski.

''Each of these players represents such a level and such skills that I can count on them every moment,'' said Michniewicz, who took over as Poland coach in January following predecessor Paulo Sousa's decision to leave for Brazilian team Flamengo three months before Poland's World Cup playoffs.

Michniewicz said he selected Damian Szymanski because the squad had a ''deficit of defensive midfielders'' and that the AEK Athens player had been ''excellent recently.'' Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder missed out after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury in a 0-0 draw with Norwich City just days after he helped Poland beat Sweden 2-0 in their World Cup playoff in March. A penalty from Lewandowski and another goal from Zielinski – a key player for the Napoli team currently eight points clear in Serie A – were enough to book Poland's place in the tournament.

Poland faces Chile for a final World Cup warmup on Wednesday, before opening its tournament campaign in Group C against Mexico on November 22. Poland then plays Saudi Arabia four days later before a potentially decisive final game against Argentina on November 30.

Goalkeepers: Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus).

Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (Augsburg), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont), Nicola Zalewski (Roma).

Midfielders: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Jakub Kaminski (Wolfsburg), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab), Michal Skóras (Lech Poznan), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Szymon Zurkowski (Fiorentina).

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana), Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC). AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022