Soccer-Canada draw 2-2 with Bahrain in last chance to impress

Canada came from behind to grab a 2-2 draw with Bahrain in a friendly match in Manama on Friday, giving players a final chance to impress coach John Herdman before he names his Qatar World Cup squad.

Updated: 12-11-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 00:11 IST
Canada came from behind to grab a 2-2 draw with Bahrain in a friendly match in Manama on Friday, giving players a final chance to impress coach John Herdman before he names his Qatar World Cup squad. Herdman is set to announce his selection on Sunday, a day before the Nov. 14 FIFA deadline.

Canada, ranked 41st in the world, fielded a team of mostly Major League Soccer players against the 85th-ranked Bahrain and looked far off their best, needing an 81st minute goal from Lucas Cavallini to escape with a draw at Al-Khalifa Stadium. Canada were quickly out in front with Ismael Kone scoring in the sixth minute when he split a pair of Bahrain defenders and broke in alone then struck a rocket to the top left corner.

But Mahdi Humaidan equalised for Bahrain seven minutes later and Abdulla Yusuf scored from the penalty spot after the break to put the hosts up 2-1. Injury concerns continued to pile up for the Canadians who are back in the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Centre back Doneil Henry picked up an injury during the warmup and was replaced in the starting lineup by Joel Waterman. Already ruled out of Qatar are defender Scott Kennedy with a shoulder injury and goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, who broke a leg last Saturday during the MLS Cup.

Canada are also keeping a close eye on Alphonso Davies after the Bayern Munich left back sustained a hamstring injury in Bundesliga action last weekend. Herdman will now await the arrival of his European based players with the full squad playing a final World Cup warmup on Nov. 17 against Japan in Dubai.

