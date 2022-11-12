Punjab Kings confident that Dhawan-Bayliss duo will help them win maiden IPL title

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia is hoping that the experienced captain-coach combination of Shikhar Dhawan and Trevor Bayliss will steer the franchise to a long-awaited IPL title.

Since IPL's inaugural season in 2008, Punjab has made the final only once back in 2014. Inconsistency has cost them a playoff spot over the last four seasons, where they finished sixth. Dhawan has replaced Mayank Agarwal as captain while Bayliss, who coached England to the 2019 World Cup title and KKR to two IPL titles, has replaced Anil Kumble. ''The expectation from them is to take us to the top four and then hopefully win the Cup. Dhawan and Trevor's rich experience and knowledge should help us.

''It is a good combination. Trevor comes with a good track record with England and in the IPL. With all their experience combined, we are hoping it will culminate into results that Punjab needs and deserve,'' said Wadia.

The co-owner said the team has to find a way to be more consistent.

''It is not frustrating (the team's below-par performances). It is a lot of learning. We have been millimeters away in the past and it involves a little bit of luck as well and that has not gone our way in recent times. Consistency plays a big role. We surely need to be more consistent.'' Ahead of the player retention deadline on November 15, Wadia added: ''We will try and keep the core group the same as much as possible. We have to make sure we do a correct analysis of what is required to take the team forward. It is a work in progress.'' He also said the franchise is evaluating its participation in the Women's IPL, the first edition of which will be held in March.

''Women's cricket has done phenomenally well and a good example of that is pay parity (that BCCI introduced recently). WIPL will grow from strength to strength and we are evaluating to be a part of it,'' he added.

