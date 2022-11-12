Left Menu

Motor racing-Ocon fastest in final Sao Paulo GP practice

Alpine's Esteban Ocon lapped fastest in the second and final practice session ahead of a sprint race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 22:32 IST
Motor racing-Ocon fastest in final Sao Paulo GP practice

Alpine's Esteban Ocon lapped fastest in the second and final practice session ahead of a sprint race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Saturday. The Frenchman's quickest time of one minute 14.604 seconds on the soft tyres was 0.184 faster than Red Bull's Sergio Perez, with Mercedes' George Russell third on the timesheets as drivers focused on fuel loads, tyres and longer runs.

Qualifying for the 100km sprint race, which decides the starting grid for Sunday's main event, was on Friday with Haas' Kevin Magnussen taking a surprise first pole position in a weather-affected session. Magnussen was ninth fastest in the practice hour, with German team mate Mick Schumacher eighth.

Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen, who starts the sprint on the front row, was fifth with Alpine's Fernando Alonso fourth on medium tyres. American Logan Sargeant, taking the place of race regular Alex Albon for the session only, earned himself another super-licence point after completing 28 laps without incident for Williams.

Sargeant, 21, will race for Williams next year as replacement for Canadian Nicholas Latifi providing he secures his super-licence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
3
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022