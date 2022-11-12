Left Menu

Soccer-DFB investigating Hamburg's Vuskovic after failed dope test

The German Football Association (DFB) is investigating Hamburg SV defender Mario Vuskovic after the second-tier side player failed a standard dope test, the body said on Saturday. Vuskovic's A-sample showed the prohibited substance Erythropoietin (EPO). "The player was informed of this by the DFB's anti-doping commission and, among other things, was informed of his right to initiate the B sample," the DFB said in a statement.

"The player was informed of this by the DFB's anti-doping commission and, among other things, was informed of his right to initiate the B sample," the DFB said in a statement. "We can confirm the investigation - of which we were surprised - into our player Mario Vuskovic. As we have very few details on the state of the investigation, we can not comment in more detail," Hamburg said in a statement.

"We have taken Mario Vuskovic provisionally out of training and match action to keep any damage away from him and the club. Should there be a new development, we will communicate it transparently." The Croatian came to Hamburg in the close season from Hadjuk Split. He has played 16 games for the German side this season, scoring two goals and registering one assist.

