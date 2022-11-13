Rugby-Jones and Farrell pile praise on superb Steward

Fullback Freddie Steward picked up yet another man-of-the-match award for his performance in England's 52-13 victory over Japan on Saturday, drawing rare individual praise from coach Eddie Jones.

Steward scored England's first try and set up the second and third with a brilliant kick and high-leaping catch and then a weaving 40-metre break. Saturday was his 15th cap, after making his debut in 2021, and in that time he has been one of England's most consistent performers and was named their player of the year last season.

"Some players come through and they're experienced from the start and others you don’t know but he’s got a good head on him," Jones said. "It's only his 15th test but he keeps growing. "Today he got a lot of free ball which enabled him to run a bit more than usual and his kick-catch game was fantastic."

Captain Owen Farrell was similarly enthusiastic. "I just know how good he is around the place, how much he wants to get better, how honest and hard-working he is," he said of Steward. "Because of his aerial stuff his other skills don’t always get noticed but today he was breaking tackles and setting up tries."

Farrell too had a good day, landing all six of his conversion attempts and an early penalty and linking with flyhalf Marcus Smith in the way Jones has been yearning to see. "Owen and Smith are growing at 10 and 12, they both have things they like doing and it will get better every game they play," Jones said.

"We need to score points at the World Cup and we need two guys who can run our attack. But the strategy has to keep producing results. We don't put them on the team sheet in ink you can't rub out. We really like it but you have to be flexible." Overall, Jones was pleased with the improvement from last week's flat display in the defeat to Argentina. "I'm pleased with the way our running and kicking game gave us opportunities to move the ball, we got on the front foot," he said.

"We probably missed 20 points out there but we played more like ourselves and played some really good rugby. It was definitely an improvement, we played with a lot of purpose and knew how we wanted to play." Japan coach Jamie Joseph accepted that his side had been outplayed. "They put us under a lot of pressure, especially in the first half," he said. "We conceded a lot of penalties and it's hard to get momentum against a very good defence.

"When we did attack it was a bit frantic but you have to take your hat off to England. Their pressure game was far superior. "But it was exhilarating to be here in front of 80,000 fans at Twickenham today and I told the players to embrace it and learn from it."

