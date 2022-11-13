Left Menu

Motor racing-Russell wins Sao Paulo GP Saturday sprint

Updated: 13-11-2022 01:39 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 01:39 IST
George Russell overtook Red Bull's double world champion Max Verstappen to win the final Saturday sprint race of the Formula One season and put Mercedes first on the grid for Sunday's Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The 24-lap 100km race decided the starting order for Sunday's main grand prix at Interlagos, the penultimate round of the season. Red Bull and Verstappen have already won both championships.

