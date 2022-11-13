Rugby-France claimed 12th consecutive by beating South Africa
France extended their impressive winning run to 12 games when they tamed South Africa 30-26 at the Stade Velodrome after a nail-biting contest on Saturday. South Africa were always close thanks to penalties by Cheslin Kolbe and Siya Kolisi and Kurt-Lee Arendse, but France were just a cut above, less than a year before they host the World Cup.
France extended their impressive winning run to 12 games when they tamed South Africa 30-26 at the Stade Velodrome after a nail-biting contest on Saturday. Les Bleus had srumhalf Antoine Dupont sent off in the second half after the world champions were also reduced to 14 men following Pieter-Steph du Toit's early exclusion.
But a strong finish, with a late try by forward Sipili Falatea and a last-gasp penalty by Thomas Ramos, earned Fabien Galthie's side another win a week after they edged out Australia 30-29 in Paris. South Africa were always close thanks to penalties by Cheslin Kolbe and Siya Kolisi and Kurt-Lee Arendse, but France were just a cut above, less than a year before they host the World Cup.
