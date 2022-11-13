Cricket-England win the toss, field first in T20 World Cup final v Pakistan
England won the toss and will field first in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
Both teams were unchanged from their semi-finals.
