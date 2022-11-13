England win toss, opt to field in T20 WC final against Pakistan
England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final at the MCG here on Sunday.
Both teams are fielding unchanged playing XIs.
While England beat India in the semifinal, Pakistan defeated New Zealand in their last four clash.
Pakistan and England are both former champions, having won the title in 2009 and 2010 respectively.
Teams: Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.
England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid.
