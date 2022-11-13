Left Menu

England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win T20 World Cup

Babar Azam 32, Mohammad Rizwan 15, Shan Masood 38 and Shadab Khan 20 were the only ones who reached double figures.Sam Curran 312 did most of the damage with three wickets, while Adil Rashid 222 and Chris Jordan 227 snapped two each. England 138 for 5 wickets in 19 overs Ben Stokes 52 not out Haris Rauf 223.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-11-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 17:15 IST
England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win T20 World Cup
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

England beat Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup title here on Sunday.

Opting to field, England dished out a clinical bowling performance to restrict Pakistan to a below-par 137 for 8 before chasing down the target with six balls to spare at the MCG.

Pakistan never had any momentum in their innings. Babar Azam (32), Mohammad Rizwan (15), Shan Masood (38) and Shadab Khan (20) were the only ones who reached double figures.

Sam Curran (3/12) did most of the damage with three wickets, while Adil Rashid (2/22) and Chris Jordan (2/27) snapped two each. In reply, England were 45 for three in the sixth over but Ben Stokes (52 not out) produced a gritty fifty to take his team home.

Jos Buttler (26), Harry Brook (20) and Moeen Ali (19) were the other contributors.

Brief Scores: Pakistan: 137 for 8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 38; Sam Curran 3/12). England: 138 for 5 wickets in 19 overs (Ben Stokes 52 not out; Haris Rauf 2/23).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

