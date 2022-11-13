Left Menu

Samarth Vyas double ton lifts Saurasthra to 282-run win over Manipur

Saurashtra opener Samarth Vyas recorded a magnificent double century while Dharmendrasinh Jadeja bagged an incredible 710 as their team crushed Manipur by 282 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Sunday.Manipur won the toss and opted to field first in the Group A game, after which the minnows from the northeast were subjected to a brutal onslaught for a major part of the 50 overs at the Jamia Millia University Cricket Ground.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 17:18 IST
Samarth Vyas double ton lifts Saurasthra to 282-run win over Manipur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Saurashtra opener Samarth Vyas recorded a magnificent double century while Dharmendrasinh Jadeja bagged an incredible 7/10 as their team crushed Manipur by 282 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Sunday.

Manipur won the toss and opted to field first in the Group A game, after which the minnows from the northeast were subjected to a brutal onslaught for a major part of the 50 overs at the Jamia Millia University Cricket Ground. Thanks to Vyas' 131-ball 200 and Harvik Desai's 100 off 107 deliveries, Saurashtra posted a record 397 for four. The previous team highest total was set by Gujarat, who made 363 for six against Vidarbha in the previous season.

In reply, Manipur were all out for a paltry 115 as Dharmendrasinh Jadeja finished with incredible figures of 7/10 in 10 overs, including as many as six maidens. Vyas smashed nine sixes and 20 boundaries during his stay in the middle while his opening partner, wicketkeeper Desai, hit two maximums and nine boundaries. The duo of Vyas and Desai took the opponent bowlers to the cleaners through the innings while stitching a massive first-wicket partnership of 282 runs. The Saurashtra openers batted till the 37th over before Desai was caught by Ajay Lamabam off a Johnson Singh delivery.

Vyas continued with his aggressive ways until Bishworjit Konthoujam ended his stay in the 45th over, getting the Saurashtra opener caught by Rex Singh.

Indian Test star Cheteshwar Pujara smashed a 40-ball 44 to stretch Saurashtra's score.

In the day's other Group A matches, Uttar Pradesh beat Himachal Pradesh by five wickets, while Tripura stunned Hyderabad by seven wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022