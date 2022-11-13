Left Menu

T20 World Cup: England's Sam Curran named player of tournament

England left-arm pacer Sam Curran was named the player of the tournament following his teams five wicket win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final here on Sunday.Curran, who made a comeback from injury earlier this year, was also the player of the match for his remarkable figures of three for 12 in four overs in the summit clash.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-11-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 18:02 IST
Sam Curran (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

England left-arm pacer Sam Curran was named the player of the tournament following his team's five wicket win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final here on Sunday.

Curran, who made a comeback from injury earlier this year, was also the player of the match for his remarkable figures of three for 12 in four overs in the summit clash. He ended the tournament with 13 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.52 runs per over.

''MCG has big square boundaries, so I knew my into the wicket type bowling would work and try to make them hit square of the wicket. We felt the wicket was not as good as we thought it would be. ''It was nipping around everywhere and it was challenge to chase. I go into the wicket with my slower balls and try to keep the batsmen guessing,'' Curran said after the game.

England had restricted Pakistan to 137 for eight in 20 overs. Ben Stokes then scored an unbeaten 52 off 49 balls to help England lift their second T20 World Cup title. ''We are World Champions, how good. Incredibly special (to have Stokes). He is someone I look up to and always turns up when the team needs him, people question him but there's no questioning him, he's the man,'' said Curran. ''To be honest, I am little bit lost for words, it has been a great tournament. First time for me in a World Cup and we have won it. ''I wanted to be adaptable coming into the tournament. I haven't bowled much at the death before and that is one area I want to keep improving. I want to improve my batting though it is tough to get to bat in this line-up,'' said the left hander when asked about the road ahead.

