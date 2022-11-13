"Didn't think my time would come around again": Alex Hales on redemption journey

Following his side's five-wicket win over Pakistan which won them their second ICC T20 World Cup title, England opener Alex Hales said he did not think his time would come around again and the last six to eight weeks have been special and enjoyable for him. Top performances from Sam Curran and Ben Stokes powered England to their second ICC T20 World Cup title after 2010, as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping, low-scoring final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

"I definitely didn't think it (my time) would come around again. It is an incredibly great feeling. The last 6-8 weeks have been so special and enjoyable, but this puts an icing on the cake. I did take my time, they (Pakistan tour) were a high-quality bowling attack and it took me a while to find my feet. I have really enjoyed this tournament and have played well in the important games," Hales after the match. On the delivery that led to his early dismissal in the final, the big-hitting Nottinghamshire batter said, "Not a bad one, my feet were caught nowhere and it was a decent ball."

This World Cup is a redemption of sorts for the opener. According to Sky Sports, before his recall for the series against Pakistan and the T20 World Cup this year, Hales had not played for England since 2019 due to off-field issues. He had tested positive for recreational drugs leading up to the 2019 Cricket World Cup, resulting in his omission from the squad and a "complete breakdown in trust" with then white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan. Hales had to see England lift their first-ever 50-over World Cup from the sidelines.

However, the burly batter was recalled into the national T20I side for the Pakistan series and T20 WC in September, replacing an injured Jonny Bairstow. Also, with Jason Roy overlooked due to his prolonged lean patch with the bat, Hales' bid for redemption brightened. The batter repaid the faith the selectors reposed in him, scoring 53 on his return. Since then, Hales has played 15 T20Is for England in 2022, having scored 430 runs at an average of 30.71 and a strike rate of 145.27. He produced four half-centuries, with his best score being an unbeaten 86 against India in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup.

In the tourney, the Englishman produced some fine knocks. In six matches, he aggregated 212 runs at an average of 42.20. He scored two fifties, with a best of 86* against India. He finished as the eighth-highest run-getter in the tournament. Hales was England's second-highest run-getter in the tournament behind Jos Buttler (225 runs). Asked to bat first by England, Pakistan closed their innings at 137/8. Shan Masood (38) and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored the bulk of Pakistan's sub-par total.

Sam Curran (3/12) was the leading bowler for England while legspinner Adil Rashid (2/22) and pacer Chris Jordan (2/27) also got crucial wickets to dent Pakistan's progress. Ben Stokes, who scored a match-winning, unbeaten 52, also claimed a wicket. Chasing 138, England were reduced to 45/3 in 5.3 overs. But a 48-run stand between Ben Stokes (52* off 49 balls with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (19 off 13 balls) swung the game in England's favour and they won their second world title.

Haris Rauf (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Md. Wasim Jr and Shadab Khan picked one wicket each. While Stokes took England over the line witn a dazzling knock, it was Curran who clinched the 'Man of the Match' for his dream spell in the final.

Brief score: Pakistan: 137/8 (Shan Masood 38, Babar Azam 32; Sam Curran 3-12) vs England: 138/5 (Ben Stokes 52*, Jos Buttler 26, Haris Rauf 2/23). (ANI)

