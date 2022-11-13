Left Menu

Dhawan, Dhull, Himmat shine in Delhi's win over Meghalaya

Shikhar Dhawan, Himmat Singh and Yash Dhull hit half centuries as Delhi defeated Meghalaya by eight wickets for their second successive win of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Sunday.Senior left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan, Shivank Vashisht and Nitish Rana took couple of wickets each to restrict Meghalaya to 216 for seven in 50 overs.

Updated: 13-11-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 19:50 IST
Senior left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan, Shivank Vashisht and Nitish Rana took couple of wickets each to restrict Meghalaya to 216 for seven in 50 overs. Outstation player Punit Bisht top-scored with 75 off 80 balls.

Delhi raced home in 32.2 overs with openers Dhawan (54 off 42) and Singh (85 off 88) sharing a 72 run stand. Dhull, at number three, was impressive with an unbeaten 71 off 64 balls.

Dhawan is getting some valuable time in the middle ahead of the series in New Zealand where he will captain a second string Indian team. Veteran India pacer Ishant Sharma, who starred in the opening game against Vidarbha, did not play on Sunday.

Brief scores: Meghalaya 216/7 in 50 overs (Nongkhlaw 59; Bisht 75; Rana 2/27, Sangwan 2/43). Delhi 219/2 in 32.2 overs (Dhawan 54, Singh 85, Dhull 71 not out). Delhi win by eight wickets.

In other Group B matches in Kolkata, Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 66 runs while Jharkhand beat Assam by eight wickets. Rajasthan defeated Sikkim by seven wickets.

