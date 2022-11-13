Soccer-Dzeko double sends Inter up too fourth with 3-2 win at Atalanta

Inter Milan recovered from a goal down to earn a 3-2 win at Atalanta in Serie A on Sunday, with striker Edin Dzeko netting twice to send the visitors into provisional fourth place.

Inter moved up one spot on 30 points, two points ahead of fifth-placed Juventus who host Lazio later on Sunday. Goalkeeper Andre Onana saved Inter early on when he kept out a close-range effort from midfielder Teun Koopmeiners in the 15th minute and Jose Luis Palomino's header one minute later.

But Onana was beaten 10 minutes later from the penalty spot when Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman converted to put the hosts ahead after Duvan Zapata had been brought down. Inter levelled in the 36th through Dzeko after Lautaro Martinez nodded the ball into the six-yard box for the Bosnia striker to finish with a clever backheel.

Simone Inzaghi's visitors took the lead when Dzeko's strike from close range deflected off Atalanta defender Joakim Maehle into the net after 56 minutes. Inter then went 3-1 up just after the hour when home defender Jose Luis Palomino headed the ball into his own net after Martinez nodded on a corner from Hakan Calhanoglu.

Palomino made amends in the 77th with a diving header from a corner in the 500th Serie A match for Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini and 250th for Inter boss Inzaghi. Atalanta, who started the season with an unbeaten run of 10 league games, remain sixth on 27 points, having now lost four of their last five matches. They have suffered three consecutive top-flight home defeats for the first time in 25 years.

