Kerala Blasters beat FC Goa 3-1 in ISL

Goals from Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Ivan Kaliuzhnyi within the space of ten minutes secured all three points for the Blasters, while Noah Sadaoui scored for the Gaurs.The solitary goal helped FC Goas goal difference enough to retain the fourth spot.The three points lifted Kerala Blasters up into fifth place, level on points with FC Goa. Both sides defences were on top until the 42nd minute when Luna fired the hosts in front.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 13-11-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 22:27 IST
Kerala Blasters ended their 10-game losing streak against FC Goa with a 3-1 win in the Indian Super League here on Sunday.

It was their first win over Goa since November 2016. Goals from Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Ivan Kaliuzhnyi within the space of ten minutes secured all three points for the Blasters, while Noah Sadaoui scored for the Gaurs.

The solitary goal helped FC Goa’s goal difference enough to retain the fourth spot.

The three points lifted Kerala Blasters up into fifth place, level on points with FC Goa. Both sides’ defences were on top until the 42nd minute when Luna fired the hosts in front. Rahul KP's cross from the right flank missed Luna’s diving header before it reached Samad. The winger’s off-balance shot rolled into the path of Luna who tapped it in from close range.

Decibels went through the roof moments later as the Blasters were awarded a penalty at the stroke of half-time. Diamantakos was taken out by Anwar Ali after the Gaurs failed to clear their lines. The Greek striker stepped up to take it and sent Dheeraj Moirangthem the wrong way from the spot.

In the 52nd minute, Ivan Kaliuzhnyi went top of the ISL goals chart with a long-range screamer. Diamantakos squared the ball into the path of Kaliuzhnyi. The Ukrainian was allowed space and time to pull the trigger with his left foot and Dheeraj had no chance of stopping the curling effort.

The Gaurs pulled one back in the 67th minute. Seriton Fernandes found an unmarked Sadaoui with a lofted cross into the box. The winger kept his header on target and pulled a goal back for his side, but the Gaurs couldn’t manufacture any substantial chances after that one. PTI ATK BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

