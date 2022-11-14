Left Menu

Saudi Arabia pulls player from World Cup over doping case

PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 14-11-2022 09:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 09:37 IST
Saudi Arabia pulls player from World Cup over doping case
Fahad al-Mowallad Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia winger Fahad al-Mowallad was pulled from the World Cup squad less than 48 hours after being selected because of an ongoing doping case. The Saudis' coach, Hervé Renard, replaced al-Mowallad from his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar "as a precaution," the team said on its Twitter account on Sunday.

The Saudi Arabian Anti-Doping Committee said in May it suspended the player for 18 months over his positive test in February for the doping substance furosemide. It is a diuretic that has a long-established use in sports doping as a masking agent to hide the presence of other drugs.

Saudi media reports said the 28-year-old al-Mowallad's ban had been cut which cleared him for selection to play in Qatar, in what would have been his second World Cup.

The World Anti-Doping Agency confirmed Sunday it had intervened in the case before the Saudi squad was selected.

"WADA has appealed the case to CAS (the Court of Arbitration for Sport) seeking a longer period of ineligibility," the Montreal-based agency said in a statement.

Al-Mowallad's removal from the World Cup came just nine days before the team opens in Group C against Argentina, one of the pre-tournament favorites. Saudi Arabia then plays Poland on Nov. 26 and Mexico on Nov. 30. The team said Sunday that Renard had called up Nawaf Al-Abed, a club teammate of al-Mowallad at Al-Shabab, in his place.

Al-Mowallad joined Al-Shabab this season after more than a decade at Al-Ittihad, which included a brief spell on loan at Levante in Spain ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

He was part of an agreement between the General Sports Authority (GSA) in Saudi Arabia and La Liga to place national-team players with Spanish clubs and help prepare for the tournament in Russia.

Al-Mowallad played in all three games at the last World Cup where the Saudis finished third in their group, losing to Russia and Uruguay before beating Egypt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022