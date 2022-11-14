Rugby-Ireland's Henshaw to miss Australia test with hamstring injury
he will continue his rehab at Leinster," the IRFU said in a statement. "The players who picked up knocks against South Africa -- Johnny Sexton, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier and Hugo Keenan -- will be monitored across the early part of the week and re-integrated into training according to their individual management plans."
Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw will miss their match against Australia in Dublin on Saturday due to a niggling hamstring injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Monday. The 29-year-old missed the 19-16 win over South Africa but returned for the 35-17 victory over Fiji in which he suffered a recurrence of the injury.
