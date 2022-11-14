Morocco's Harit likely to miss World Cup with knee injury

Left Menu

Updated: 14-11-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 21:20 IST
Morocco's Amine Harit looks set to miss the World Cup with a knee injury.

The Marseille midfielder was taken off on a stretcher during his side's 3-2 win at Monaco in the French league on Sunday.

Marseille said on Monday that Harit had sprained cruciate ligaments in his left knee. The club did not say how long he would be absent but that type of injury usually takes weeks to heal and sometimes requires surgery.

''Medical examinations are underway to offer him the appropriate care for his injury,'' Marseille said. The 25-year-old Harit, who has made 16 appearances for his country, fell down clutching his knee following a challenge by Monaco defender Axel Disasi early in the second half at Stade Louis II.

Harit was named in Morocco's squad last Thursday.

Morocco has a tough draw in Group F, opening against 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia on November 23 before facing 2018 semifinalist Belgium on November 27 and Canada on December 1.

The national team is playing in its sixth World Cup. It made its first appearance in 1970.

