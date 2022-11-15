Left Menu

PKL: Puneri Paltan put up raiding masterclass to defeat Bengal Warriors

The prolific trio of Akash Shinde (10 points), Inamdar (9 points) and Mohit Goyat (8 points) were the star performers of the day.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 09:15 IST
PKL: Puneri Paltan put up raiding masterclass to defeat Bengal Warriors
Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On an evening when Aslam Inamdar reached the 100-point mark for the season, Puneri Paltan defeated the Bengal Warriors 43-27 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi in Pune. The prolific trio of Akash Shinde (10 points), Inamdar (9 points) and Mohit Goyat (8 points) were the star performers of the day.

A see-saw first half saw Paltan streak into an early lead, inflicting the first all out on the Warriors to surge into a 11-1 lead. However, the Warriors rallied and picked up a string of points where they not only scored 10 points of their own but also ensured that Paltan only got a mere 3. They got an all out of their own to cut the gap before the pendulum swung again. Within five minutes, Paltan had another all out, streaking away into a 24-12 lead. They held onto it to go into halftime leading 24-13.

Paltan kept the momentum going through the second half as the raiding trio of Inamdar, Shinde and Goyat regularly grabbed points and didn't allow the Warriors any chance to recover. At the other end, the Warriors were relying solely on Maninder, whose success wasn't enough. A third all out duly arrived for the Paltan as they consolidated their lead to 33-14. Thereafter, Puneri Paltan continued to be in control of the match and Shinde's super raid, which caught out D Balaji, Surender Nada, Vaibhav Garje and Manoj Gowda, in the final minutes, sealed the deal for the Pune side. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022