Cummins decides to give IPL a miss amid 'packed' international calendar

Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins on Tuesday decided to miss next year's Indian Premier League due to a ''packed'' international calendar.

Having made his IPL debut in 2015, Cummins has played 42 games in the world's biggest T20 league. He had taken seven wickets in five games last season at an average of 30.29 and a high economy rate of 10.69.

''I've made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI's for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup.

''Thanks so much to @KKRiders for their understanding. Such a terrific team of players and staff and I hope I can get back there ASAP,'' Cummins tweeted.

Of late, Cummins has not been at his best in the shortest format. In the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, he took three wickets in four games at an economy rate of 8.25 runs per over.

Australia's busy 2023 Test cricket schedule involves a Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India (February-March) and Ashes in England from June 16 to July 31 while the 50-over World Cup will be held in India in October-November next year.

On Monday, England wicketkeeper batter Sam Billings opted out of IPL 2023 to focus on the longer format.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)