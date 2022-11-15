BWF World Tour Finals 2022 shifted from Guangzhou to Bangkok

Left Menu

The qualified players for the tournament will be confirmed on November 22 after the conclusion of Australian Open 2022, which is taking place from November 15 to November 20

Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced on Tuesday that the BWF World Tour finals have been shifted from Guangzhou, China to Bangkok, Thailand. "The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can announce that the BWF World Tour Finals 2022 will no longer take place in Guangzhou, China. The tournament has been relocated to Nimibutr Arena in Bangkok, Thailand and will run from December 7-11- one week earlier than the scheduled dates for Guangzhou. This is due to stadium availability and a consequence of the change in location," said a statement from governing body of the sport.

BWF in consultation with Chinese Badminton Association (CBA) agreed to shift the tournament to Bangkok on account of various challenges brought by the current COVID-19 situation in China. BWF thanked CBA, Government of Guangzhou City and Guangzhou Sports Bureau for their extraordinary work and also extended thanked to Badminton Association of Thailand for helping in providing a replacement location for the tournament at such late notice.

The qualified players for the tournament will be confirmed on November 22 after the conclusion of Australian Open 2022, which is taking place from November 15 to November 20. It is an annual event that takes place in December every year. Players with most points in tournaments of BWF World Tour compete in this tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

