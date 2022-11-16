Left Menu

Neymar joins Brazil, has 1st practice ahead of World Cup

Neymar took part in Brazils training session, his first with the national team ahead of the World Cup.The star forward joined the group later than the rest of the players because of a problem with his flight from France, where he finished the first part of the season with Paris Saint-Germain.He left the training session about half an hour before his teammates on Tuesday.

Updated: 16-11-2022 09:26 IST
Neymar took part in Brazil's training session, his first with the national team ahead of the World Cup.

The star forward joined the group later than the rest of the players because of a problem with his flight from France, where he finished the first part of the season with Paris Saint-Germain.

He left the training session about half an hour before his teammates on Tuesday. Neymar's PSG teammate Marquinhos also arrived later. The defender had a light practice session on Tuesday.

Brazil has begun its World Cup preparations in Turin, Italy, where it will stay until heading to Qatar on Saturday. The five-time world champions, seeking their first World Cup title in two decades, will play their opening game against Serbia on November 24. Brazil then faces Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G. AP SSC SSC

