Left Menu

Soccer-Australia's 'Jockeroos' look to Scots for World Cup support

Aaron Mooy is hoping Australia's strong Scottish connection might bring a few more supporters on board as the Socceroos plot a tricky path out of Group D at the World Cup. While Scotland failed to qualify for Qatar, the Australian squad features three Scottish-born players and Mooy is one of seven who play club football in the country's Premier League -- leading some to dub the team the "Jockeroos". "I didn't know about that name," the Celtic midfielder laughed at Australia's training camp in Doha on Wednesday.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 16-11-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 22:50 IST
Soccer-Australia's 'Jockeroos' look to Scots for World Cup support
  • Country:
  • India

Aaron Mooy is hoping Australia's strong Scottish connection might bring a few more supporters on board as the Socceroos plot a tricky path out of Group D at the World Cup. While Scotland failed to qualify for Qatar, the Australian squad features three Scottish-born players and Mooy is one of seven who play club football in the country's Premier League -- leading some to dub the team the "Jockeroos".

"I didn't know about that name," the Celtic midfielder laughed at Australia's training camp in Doha on Wednesday. "There's lots of 'high Scottish' players here. Scotland's not here, so hopefully (Scottish fans) can get behind us."

Jason Cummings, who won two caps for the Scots, his fellow forward Martin Boyle and defender Harry Souttar were all born in Scotland, while Mooy, Keanu Baccus, Nathaniel Atkinson, Aziz Behich, Kye Rowles and Cam Devlin play for Scottish clubs. "In Scotland there's lots of Aussies at the moment," Mooy added. "It's a good league and a competitive league.

"They're doing well and they bring lots of energy into the group – lots of hunger. They want to prove themselves and this is important in football, for sure." Australia, playing at a fifth consecutive World Cup finals, will need all the backing they can get if they are going to progress from an opening-round group also including France, Denmark and Tunisia.

They open their campaign against the French, as they did in 2018 when they took a lot of credit out of a hard-fought 2-1 loss to the eventual champions. Mooy, who will be expected to start in midfield as he did four years ago in Kazan, said Australia were determined to get something out of Tuesday's match at the Al Janoub stadium.

"We want to go out and have a positive performance," Mooy added. "It's a World Cup, we want to maybe surprise a few people. That's the goal. We want to play well and get points."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
3
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022