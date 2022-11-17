Left Menu

Nepal beats Pakistan in international friendly football match

The friendly which comes as the first match of Pakistan after the removal of sanctions by FIFA saw Pakistani players struggling to goal as well as their fitness.

ANI | Updated: 17-11-2022 06:41 IST
Nepal beats Pakistan in international friendly football match
Nepal beats Pakistan in International Friendly football match. Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

Nepal on Wednesday evening beat Pakistan 1-0 in an international friendly match played at Dasharath International Stadium in the Nepali capital Kathmandu. The friendly is the first match of Pakistan after the removal of sanctions by FIFA as Pakistani players struggled for goals as well as fitness.

Pakistani players rolled over the ground complaining of cramps and problems in their legs as they returned to the game after a long gap. Despite the rough play by the opponent team, Nepal was able to score a goal in the 82nd minute of the match. Anjan Bista from the Nepali team turned the pass into a goal registering win for the Nepali team. This was Nepal's 50th match to be played at the Dasharath Stadium.

Wednesday's match was the 17th match that has been played between Nepal and Pakistan so far. It was 2018 when the two nations faced-off each other in the field. Nepal was defeated 1-2 in the match held in Dhaka, Bangladesh under the SAFF Championship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

