Australia wins toss and will bowl 1st vs England in 1st ODI

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl first against England in the first one-day international on Thursday at Adelaide Oval.It looks like a really good wicket that will stay the same throughout, so well try and chase something down tonight, Cummins said.It was Cummins first match as ODI captain after veteran opener Aaron Finchs retirement last month. Australia recalled fast bowler Mitchell Starc and named two spinners -- Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar.

17-11-2022
Australia wins toss and will bowl 1st vs England in 1st ODI
  • Australia

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl first against England in the first one-day international on Thursday at Adelaide Oval.

“It looks like a really good wicket that will stay the same throughout, so we'll try and chase something down tonight,'' Cummins said.

It was Cummins' first match as ODI captain after veteran opener Aaron Finch's retirement last month. Australia recalled fast bowler Mitchell Starc and named two spinners -- Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar. Test No. 5 Travis Head will be David Warner's new partner at the top of the order, replacing Finch.

England's Twenty20 side won the World Cup just four days ago at the Melbourne Cricket Ground over India.

“It's been a great few days but full focus and attention on this game,'' said England ODI captain Jos Buttler, who also led England to the T20 title. “We were going to look to bat first.“ Buttler was just one of three players to back up from that T20 decider along with opener Phil Salt and quick Chris Jordan.

The teams will play again Saturday in Sydney and next Tuesday in Melbourne.

___ Lineups: Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (captain, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, Olly Stone.

