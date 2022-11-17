Left Menu

Brazil's full World Cup team in training as Marquinhos joins

Brazil coach Tite had all 26 of his players available for training for the first time in the teams preparations for the World Cup after defender Marquinhos joined in Wednesdays session. The 25-year-old Guimaraes scored one of the goals of the training session after the incident.The five-time world champions, seeking their first World Cup title in two decades, will play their opening game against Serbia on Nov. 24.

PTI | Turin | Updated: 17-11-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 09:33 IST
Brazil coach Tite Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Brazil coach Tite had all 26 of his players available for training for the first time in the team's preparations for the World Cup after defender Marquinhos joined in Wednesday's session. Marquinhos had arrived to the training camp with a minor muscle problem but took part in half of the training session at the Juventus training ground in Turin, Italy.

Brazil will travel from Turin to Qatar on Saturday. Also on Wednesday, midfielder Bruno Guimaraes needed medical attention after a tackle by Fabinho that ripped off one of his boots, but was able to continue. The 25-year-old Guimaraes scored one of the goals of the training session after the incident.

The five-time world champions, seeking their first World Cup title in two decades, will play their opening game against Serbia on Nov. 24. Brazil then faces Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

