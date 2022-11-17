Kuldeep Yadav Begins New Innings as Brand Ambassador of Real11

Real11 has announced the appointment of Indian Cricketer, Kuldeep Yadav as its brand ambassador. The company said the association with the cricketer will help it reach a wider audience in the nation. This partnership will play a pivotal role for the brand as the game of skill industry is growing at a brisk pace and the brand strives to set a benchmark in the space in near future, the company said in a statement. Kuldeep said, "I am excited and looking forward to working with one of India's leading fantasy sports companies. Being an athlete, consistency is important. Over the years, the fastest growing fantasy sports platform has managed to maintain steadiness. I'm happy to be linked with a brand that has a global appeal.'' The champion cricketer first came into spotlight during the 2014 Under 19 World Cup where he acquired the distinction of becoming the only Indian bowler to take a hattrick in the history of the tournament.

He also became the leading wicket-taker for India in that edition. His heroics finally paid off in 2017 when he earned his maiden test call. Later that year, he made his first ODI appearance against the Windies. Ever since, the chinaman has not looked back. He then went on two hat-tricks against Australia and West Indies respectively; making him the only bowler to register two hat-tricks in the limited overs. In the past, the company has worked with Aakash Chopra. It also has GautamGambhir, RavinderPahal and Taniya Bhatia as its other brand ambassadors. Amit Yadav, founder and CEO of the company said, "We are elated about the addition of Kuldeep Yadav to our group of inspiring ambassadors, he is a natural fit for the brand. His passion for the sport of cricket and his continual fame fuses well with our vision to carve a niche for ourselves in the booming space. Kuldeep is one of the most respected cricketers and he remains to be an icon for aspiring cricketers across the globe.'' Founded in 2019, Real11 is a fantasy sports platform known for its innovations and creative solutions within the skill game realm. With over 5 million users, it is also the fastest growing fantasy sports operator in India. Apart from proficiency in the field of fantasy cricket, Real11 lets users enjoy fantasy kabaddi and football. Unlike others in this hyper-competitive space, Real11 is unique in its own way. Loaded with features, it is amongst the first few that introduced the Live Fantasy and Second Innings Contest variants into the fantasy cricket realm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)