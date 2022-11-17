Left Menu

Rugby-Two changes for Georgia in team to face Wales

Otar Giorgadze drops out of the team and Beka Gorgadze moves from the back of the scrum to flanker to accommodate the number eight.

Rugby-Two changes for Georgia in team to face Wales
Georgia have recalled number eight Tornike Jalaghonia and wing Mirian Modebadze for their final autumn international fixture against Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday. Georgia are hoping to bounce back from a narrow 20-19 loss to Samoa in Tbilisi last weekend and coach Levan Maisashvili has largely stuck with the same line-up.

Modebadze comes into the starting team for Aka Tabutsadze, who was concussed against the Pacific islanders, while the selection of Jalaghonia has forced a shuffle in the back row of the scrum. Otar Giorgadze drops out of the team and Beka Gorgadze moves from the back of the scrum to flanker to accommodate the number eight.

"Wales will play against us with a strong line-up, which is a sign of respect from their side," Maisashvili told the Georgia Rugby Union website. "They expect a strong resistance from us, which is an honour and an opportunity for us. "Unfortunately, we lost several players due to injuries, and several could not train fully. Nevertheless, I think we are ready for the game and we are looking forward to it."

Georgia started the autumn series with a 34-18 win over Uruguay. They have lost all three previous meetings with Wales, the last of which was an 18-0 defeat in 2020. Team: 15-Davit Niniashvili, 14-Mirian Modebadze, 13-Deme Tafladze, 12-Merab Sharikadze, 11-Sandro Todua, 10-Tedo Abzhandadze, 9-Vasil Lobzhanidze, 8-Tornike Jalaghonia, 7-Beka Gorgadze, 6-Beka Saghinadze, 5-Kote Mikoutadze, 4-Nodar Cheishvili, 3-Guram Papidze, 2-Giorgi Chakoidze, 1-Guram Gogichashvili

Replacements: 16-Shalva Mamukashvili, 17-Nika Abuladze, 18-Aleksandre Kuntelia, 19-Lado Chachanidze, 20-Sandro Mamamvarishvili, 21-Luka Matkava, 22-Lasha Khmaladze, 23-Lasha Lomidze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

