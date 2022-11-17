Rugby-Ex-Wallaby Dempsey to make first start for Scotland

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:53 IST
Former Australia test forward Jack Dempsey will make a first start for Scotland after being named in the lineup to take on Argentina at Murrayfield on Saturday. The 28-year-old is one of two changes to the Scottish side made by coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday after last Sunday's disappointing 31-23 loss to New Zealand.

Dempsey, allowed to switch allegiance in line with World Rugby's new eligibility rules, has come off the bench in Scotland's last three games against the Wallabies, Fiji and New Zealand but starts now in place of Hamish Watson, who was forced off the field last week against the All Blacks with concussion. Dempsey will go to the back of the scrum and Matt Fagerson moves to the side.

In the second row Jonny Gray replaces elder brother Richie, who was handed a three-match ban on Wednesday for foul play after being cited following last Sunday's test. Saturday's clash is Scotland's fourth meeting with Argentina in the last five months after they narrowly lost a three-match series away in July.

Scotland team to play Argentina Team: 15-Stuart Hogg, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Sione Tuipulotu, 11-Duhan van der Merwe, 10-Finn Russell, 9-Ali Price, 8-Jack Dempsey, 7-Jamie Ritchie (captain), 6-Matt Fagerson, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 4-Jonny Gray, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2- Fraser Brown, 1-Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: 16-George Turner, 17-Jamie Bhati, 18-Murphy Walker, 19-Glen Young, 20-Andy Christie, 21-Ben White, 22-Blair Kinghorn, 23-Cameron Redpath (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Ken Ferris)

