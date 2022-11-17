Left Menu

ATP Finals: Rafael Nadal ends 2022 season with win over Casper Ruud

Nadal blasted 37 winners to Ruud's 19 and won 93% (38/41) of the points behind his first serve to secure the victory in an hour and 43-minutes.

ANI | Updated: 17-11-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 21:50 IST
ATP Finals: Rafael Nadal ends 2022 season with win over Casper Ruud
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Twitter@atptour). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Spaniard Rafael Nadal registered his first win in the ATP Finals against Norwegian Casper Ruud at Turin, Italy on Thursday to end his 2022 season with a win. The top seed excelled in his third round-robin encounter in Green Group, taking advantage of the breezy playing conditions at the Pala Alpitour with some of his characteristic clean ballstriking.

Nadal blasted 37 winners to Ruud's 19 and won 93 per cent (38/41) of the points behind his first serve to secure the victory in an hour and 43-minutes. "I have been practising well. Just probably not enough matches to be at the level that I needed to be. Not enough confidence, probably, after six tough months. That's how it is. I accept that the season didn't end the way that I wanted, [but] at least I finished with a positive victory. It's important, the last official match of the season, so I am happy for that. At the end I am happy about that... I was able to win against a great player," expressed Nadal as quoted by ATPtour.com.

With the victory, Nadal will end the season's last tournament with a 1-2 record. The 36-year-old finishes 2022 with a 39-8 tour-level record after winning four tour-level titles this year, including major championships at the Australian Open and Roland Garros. "I can't ask for more. 2022 has had a tough six months, two Grand Slams, and finishing the year in a high spot in the rankings. So, I can't complain at all. At my age, to be able to achieve and be competitive means a lot for me. For 2023, just let's try to have the right preparation, work the proper way and start the season with the right energy, the right attitude, to reach the level that I need to be competitive from the beginning. Let's try it, I am excited about it," said Nadal.

Ruud advances to the semi-finals in Turin for the second year in a row despite losing on Thursday. Felix Auger-Aliassime or Taylor Fritz will join the Norwegian in Green Group in making it to the semifinals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022