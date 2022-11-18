Baseball-Yankees' slugger Judge named AL MVP

Left Menu

There was little doubt that he would collect the honor, after vaulting himself into the pantheon of Major League Baseball (MLB) greats when he broke Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record, smashing 62 homers in the regular season. Judge collected 28 of 30 first place votes to beat Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani and Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez in voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 06:35 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 06:35 IST
Slugger Aaron Judge was named the most valuable player of Major League Baseball's (MLB) American League on Thursday, after producing a history making season with the New York Yankees. There was little doubt that he would collect the honor, after vaulting himself into the pantheon of Major League Baseball (MLB) greats when he broke Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record, smashing 62 homers in the regular season.

Judge collected 28 of 30 first place votes to beat Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani and Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez in voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America. "It's tough to put in words. It's an incredible moment. A lot of hard work throughout the years," Judge said.

"It means a lot." (Additional reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

