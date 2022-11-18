Argentina rules out González and Correa because of injuries

Argentina strikers Nicolás González and Joaquín Correa have been ruled out the World Cup because of injuries.

González, who plays for Fiorentina, injured a muscle during a training session on Thursday and was replaced by Atlético Madrid forward Angel Correa, the Argentine soccer federation said.

The federation also said Joaquín Correa was removed from the 26-man squad because of an specified injury. The Inter Milan player will be replaced by Atlanta United forward Thiago Almada.

Joaquín Correa scored one of the goals in the 5-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates in a friendly Wednesday.

Almada, a 21-year-old forward, will be the first MLS player to represent Argentina in the World Cup, according to his club. Almada made his national team debut in a friendly against Honduras in September.

Argentina will face Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in their Group C opener and play the Netherlands four days later. The team's final group game will be against Poland on Nov. 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)