Rugby-Joseph rings the changes for Japan in French test

Japan coach Jamie Joseph has rung the changes for his side's final autumn international against France in Toulouse on Saturday, selecting a virtually new backline that includes flyhalf Seungsin Lee and scrumhalf Naoto Saito. The pair were on the bench in the 52-13 loss to England last weekend but will be given a chance to start against a French side on a 12-match winning run, and who were victorious in a two-match series in Japan in July.

Siosaia Fifita has been included on the left wing and Dylan Riley moves from centre to the right of the back three. Ryohei Yamanaka will play at fullback. The midfield pairing is made up of Ryoto Nakamura and Shogo Nakano, who returns to the side having played in both tests against France earlier in the year.

The front row of the scrum is unchanged from last weekend's Twickenham encounter, with captain Atsushi Sakate starting at hooker alongside props Keita Inagaki and Jiwon Gu. Warner Dearns and Jack Cornelsen are at lock, with Lappies Labuschagne starting on the flank alongside Michael Leitch and Kazuki Himeno at number eight.

Uncapped flyhalf Hayata Nakao has been named among the replacements. "France have a very experienced forward pack, very big backs and they tend to play a lot of the game in our half, giving us a lot of ball," Joseph said in a media release from Japan Rugby.

"We have to make sure that when we get that ball, we make good decisions on whether we counter or return with our kicking game. "We've been working hard around taking our opportunities when they arise and keeping the ball in hand, and then obviously turning the ball around when we feel that we're under pressure. Getting that balance right will be key this weekend."

Team: 15-Ryohei Yamanaka, 14-Dylan Riley, 13-Shogo Nakano, 12-Ryoto Nakamura, 11-Siosaia Fifita, 10-Seungsin Lee, 9-Naoto Saito, 8-Kazuki Himeno, 7-Pieter Labuschagne, 6-Michael Leitch, 5-Jack Cornelsen, 4-Warner Dearns, 3-Jiwon Gu, 2-Atsushi Sakate (captain), 1-Keita Inagaki Replacements: 16-Kosuke Horikoshi, 17-Craig Millar, 18-Shuhei Takeuchi, 19-Wimpie Van Der Walt, 20-Tevita Tatafu, 21-Yutaka Nagare, 22-Hayata Nakao, 23-Kotaro Matsushima.

