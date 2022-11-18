Left Menu

Cricket-England name Jon Lewis as women's team head coach

"I've watched from a distance over the last few years and it's clear that there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about this team's chances going forward." Lewis and his new team will depart for West Indies on Nov. 29.

England named Jon Lewis as the new head coach of their women's cricket team on Friday. The 47-year-old former England men's seamer will replace Lisa Keightley, who left the position in August.

"It’s very exciting to have been appointed Head Coach of the England Women’s team. It’s a new challenge and one that I can’t wait to get stuck into," Lewis said. "I’ve watched from a distance over the last few years and it’s clear that there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about this team’s chances going forward."

Lewis and his new team will depart for West Indies on Nov. 29.

