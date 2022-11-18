Cricket-England name Jon Lewis as women's team head coach

England named Jon Lewis as the new head coach of their women's cricket team on Friday. The 47-year-old former England men's seamer will replace Lisa Keightley, who left the position in August.

"It’s very exciting to have been appointed Head Coach of the England Women’s team. It’s a new challenge and one that I can’t wait to get stuck into," Lewis said. "I’ve watched from a distance over the last few years and it’s clear that there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about this team’s chances going forward."

Lewis and his new team will depart for West Indies on Nov. 29.

